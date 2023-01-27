There is "no question" about providing Ukraine with fighter jets, - German Defense Minister Pistorius

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius spoke out against the provision of German fighter jets to Ukraine to deter full-scale Russian aggression.

He said this in an interview with Suddeutsche Zeitung, Censor.NET reports with reference to Euro Integration.

"I think that's out of the question. Fighter jets are much more complex systems than battle tanks, and have a completely different range and firepower. There we would be delving into dimensions that I would now be very wary of," - believes Pistorius.

We will remind, after media reports that Ukraine will receive Leopard 2 tanks from Germany and M1 Abrams from the USA, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that friends of Ukraine "started" the supply of F-16 aircraft.

At the same time, after the decision to supply main battle tanks to Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz outlined the red lines for further military support - namely the supply of combat aircraft or the deployment of ground troops.

