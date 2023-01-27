If Abrams arrives in Ukraine in August, it may be too late, - Zelensky

The tanks should arrive in Ukraine with as little time as possible between the decision on their provision and the delivery of the equipment to Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in an interview for Sky News, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"The number of tanks and the time when they can reach us have an integral and overriding role compared to what and when the decision was made," Zelensky noted in an interview.

He emphasized that Ukraine has weapons that have already been decided upon, but they still haven't arrived. The president spoke the same way about Abrams when a journalist asked him if these American tanks would arrive in Ukraine too late.

"It's too late. But I don't know the real situation as of this moment when they should be when America will give us Abrams. And I don't really know when the tanks from Europe will arrive," Zelensky assured.

He mentioned the tanks on which Europe made a decision, in particular the French and German ones. For example, French President Emmanuel Macron, according to the president, made this decision two weeks ago.

"Emotionally, it will be very positive for me. But as the president of Ukraine during the war, I don't have two weeks," Zelensky stated.