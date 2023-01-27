ENG
In eastern direction, Russian Su-25 attack aircraft was destroyed, - Air Force

In the eastern direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Su-25 attack aircraft.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"On January 27, 2023, in the eastern direction, a unit of the anti-aircraft missile brigade named after Hetman Pylyp Orlyk of the "South" air command shot down another Russian Su-25 attack aircraft," the message reads.

