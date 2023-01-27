NABU will have a new CEO in a week, - Zelensky

National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine may have a new chief within a week.

As informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrinform, this was stated by Volodymyr Zelensky during an online conversation with students of the College of Europe in Natolin, Poland.

"We have a well-developed anti-corruption infrastructure. We are also making good progress on this path. We only need to hold a competition for the head of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau. And in a week we will have the head of this body," Zelensky said.

According to him, after that, all anti-corruption institutions in Ukraine "will work 100%."

During the conversation with the students, the President also noted the good results of the de-oligarchization process in Ukraine and the reform of the judicial system.

Speaking about the war, the Head of State noted that there would be no peace as long as Russia's occupation of part of the Ukrainian territories continues. He called on the international community to strongly support Ukraine in restoring its territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders.

