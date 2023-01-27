800 seriously wounded Ukrainian servicemen are held captive by Russians, - Lubinets

There are 800 seriously wounded Ukrainian soldiers on Russian territory.

It was reported in interview to Radio Svoboda by Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"According to our data, there are 800 seriously wounded servicemen of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the territory of the Russian Federation. According to the Russian side, there are 200 seriously wounded prisoners of war of the Russian army on the territory of Ukraine. Accordingly, these figures were mentioned (at a meeting with Russian Ombudsman Tatyana Moskalkova - Ed.)," he said.

The Ombudsman noted that this information was voiced during a meeting with Moskalkova. At the same time, Lubinets emphasized that the negotiations discussed the return of wounded Ukrainian defenders under the repatriation procedure, not the exchange.

"In fact, as a result of our meeting, no information was made public that a major exchange was being prepared. The only aspect that we discussed with her in terms of prisoners of war was the issue of the possible return of seriously wounded soldiers and prisoners of war from both sides. This procedure is called repatriation. It is clearly spelled out in the Geneva Convention (Article 110). What is it about? Repatriation is not an exchange. This is the return of wounded, seriously wounded prisoners of war without any conditions, without reference to the number," explained the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights.