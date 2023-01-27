Spain plans to transfer Leopard-2 tanks to Ukraine in spring

Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles said that Madrid would hand over Leopard-2 tanks to Ukraine this spring.

It is informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to LEAGUE.

According to Robles, Leopard 2A4 tanks, which are currently at the base in Saragossa, will be sent to Ukraine.

"It's not just about sending the vehicles, but also about crew training and maintenance," the Spanish defense minister said.

She added that the tanks will undergo maintenance and, if necessary, repair before being sent to Ukraine.

As noted, Spain has 347 Leopard 2 battle tanks, of which 108 are 2A4 models purchased from Germany in the 1990s, and 239 are the so-called 2E, the Spanish version and one of the most modern. Out of 108 Leopard 2A4s, 54 tanks are in Saragossa, where they are in a mothballed state.

