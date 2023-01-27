Russians fired Sumy region with mortars - OC "North"

Russian troops continue to shell Sumy region’s border with mortars.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this was reported by the operational command "North" in Telegram.

Between 17:30 and 17:45, four hits were reported, allegedly from 120-mm mortars in the area of Bachivsk.

"There were no casualties among the personnel and equipment. There were no reports of casualties among the local population or damage to civilian infrastructure," the statement said.

