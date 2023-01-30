EU cannot prohibit African countries from trading with Russia, - Borrell

The European Union is incapable of hindering Russia’s trade with African countries. At the same time, the EU does not ask African countries to "choose a side" in the war in Ukraine, but only to observe the UN charter.

The head of the diplomacy of the European Union, Josep Borrell, said this in an interview with the Financial Times, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"If they want to trade with Russia, what can I do? I can't stop them from doing it," he said.

At the same time, according to Borrell, there is a difference between the desire to "spare Russia" and refusing to recognize the Russians' clear violation of international law in Ukraine.

"We are not asking them and we are not asking any African country or any country in the world to choose a side. We are only asking them to side with the UN charter," he added.