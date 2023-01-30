Great Britain will hand over Challenger-2 tanks to Ukraine by summer, - Wallace

Great Britain plans to deliver Challenger-2 tanks as part of military aid to Ukraine by the summer.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Sky News, British Defense Minister Ben Wallace said this.

"This (supply to Ukraine, - ed.) will take place before the beginning of summer or in May. Maybe closer to Easter," he said.

At the same time, the minister added that, for security reasons, he cannot make public the training schedule of Ukrainian troops in the use of tanks. However, he said that the training will begin with training in individual machine control, and then move on to fighting in a formation.

It will be reminded, earlier in Britain they said that Ukraine will be able to receive Challenger 2 tanks at the end of March.

On January 14, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak officially confirmed in a telephone conversation with President Volodymyr Zelensky that he will provide Ukraine with Challenger 2 tanks, as well as additional artillery systems.

