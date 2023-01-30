Gerasimov to Wallace before February 24, 2022: Russia "will never be humiliated again"

On the eve of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Federation, Valeriya Gerasimov, told British Defense Minister Ben Wallace that Russia "will never be humiliated again."

Wallace was in Moscow on February 11, 2022. He met with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, who assured him that Russia was not going to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

According to Wallace, both sides knew that the Russian Federation was lying, calling it a "pretty scary but straightforward lie" that confirmed his belief at the beginning of a major war.

"It was a show of intimidation or force, meaning, I'm going to lie to you, you know I'm lying, and I know you know I'm lying, and I'm still going to lie to you. I think the point was, to say, 'I am powerful,'" Wallace said.

At the end of the meeting in Moscow, Gerasimov told the head of the British Ministry of Defense that Russia "will never be humiliated again."