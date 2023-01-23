General Valery Gerasimov, Russia’s Chief of General Staff and newly appointed Commander-in-Chief in Ukraine, probably began his activities with a desire to improve the day-to-day discipline of deployed troops.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Twitter of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain.

According to the summary, since Gerasimov took command, officers have tried to ban informal uniforms, driving in civilian cars, the use of mobile phones, and unusual haircuts.

According to British intelligence, such measures were met with skepticism. However, attempts to improve the shaving standards of soldiers caused the most derision. Officials of the so-called "DPR" called the arrangement of priorities a "farce". The owner of the "Wagner" group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, criticized the military leadership, saying that "war is a time for the active and brave, not the clean-shaven."

"Russian forces continue to face operational gridlock and heavy casualties. The fact that Gerasimov is prioritizing mostly secondary regulations is likely to confirm the fears of many of his skeptics in Russia.

Together with the Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu, he is increasingly considered to be detached from reality and at the presentation, rather than the essence of the matter," the British Ministry of Defense emphasizes.

