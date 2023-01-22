"They just placed everyone in the old vocational school and that’s it, fight as you wish": Russian occupier told his comrade what really happened in Makiivka - DIU interception. AUDIO

A Russian occupier accused his leadership of elimination of Russian military in Makiivka on New Year’s Eve. He complained that occupiers were stationed too close to frontline.

It is reported by Censor.NЕТ with a reference to interception of the Main Intelligence Directorate.

"The strike that took place in Makiivka, on the night of 31 to 1, is total f*cking bullshit. But there have been such cases before. They could have done everything properly there... put people in the woods, in dugouts... but they just put everyone in an old vocational school and that's it, fight as you wish", - said a Russian in a conversation with an acquaintance.

According to him, there were also fuel barrels, weapons and vehicles on the territory of the vocational school. In addition, the occupier complained about local residents taking pictures of the occupiers' positions and sending them to Ukrainian defenders.