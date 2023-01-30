24 888 221
USA will not transfer F-16 aircraft to Ukraine, - Biden
U.S. President Joe Biden says the United States will not provide Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets.
This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to RBC-Ukraine.
According to media reports, the White House chief answered a question about the supply of fourth-generation combat aircraft to Kyiv.
"Biden says no to sending F-16s to Ukraine," AFP journalists write.
