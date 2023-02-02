European Union has already provided Ukraine with 12 billion euros in military aid, - Borrell

The European Union has already provided Ukraine with about 12 billion euros in military aid both through the European Peace Fund and by member states on a bilateral basis.

This was stated on Thursday by the high representative of the EU, the vice-president of the European Commission, Josep Borrell, during a joint meeting of the government of Ukraine and the European Commission, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

Read more: Together with von der Leyen, 15 European commissioners arrived in Kyiv. LIST

"I think we are reaching the figure of 12 billion euros in military aid," he said.

According to Borrell, this figure includes both €3.6 billion from the European Peace Fund and military aid provided bilaterally by member states.

He reminded that for the first time in its history, the European Union is sending weapons to a warring country, as well as for the first time training the military of a third country on its territory.

The high representative of the EU assured that "the supply of military equipment to Ukraine will be more and more, especially after the decision to supply you with heavy tanks." He also pointed out the importance of supplying Ukraine with guns and ammunition for them.

"We have to increase our efforts, giving you as much support as you need, until you win the war," the vice president of the European Commission emphasized.