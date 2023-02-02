US to announce new military aid package for Ukraine tomorrow: it will include smart bombs - Financial Times

The United States will send small-diameter ground-launched bombs to Ukraine, which will double the current strike range for Ukrainian forces.

This is stated by Financial Times with reference to the sources familiar with the question, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to LeagueBusinessInform.





According to the FT, the bombs will be included in a new military aid package worth nearly $2.2 billion to be announced on Friday, February 3.

These smart bombs have a range of 94 miles (almost 150 km) and can be launched by several types of launchers, including HIMARS.

The package will also include air defense components, additional ammunition and spare parts for systems already on the battlefield.

Earlier, Reuters also reported that the new US military aid package to Ukraine will include longer-range missiles for the first time, probably GLSDB.