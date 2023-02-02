U.S. government and Congress seek new mechanisms of pressure on Russia - State Department

The Biden administration continues to engage with the U.S. Congress on the issue of additional mechanisms against Russia in response to its aggression against Ukraine.

This was stated by US State Department spokesman Ned Price, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"We continue to talk with our partners in Congress about new mechanisms we could use that would allow us to take additional measures against Russia in response to the atrocities it is committing against the people of Ukraine," the Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

He reminded that the US government has already imposed financial sanctions, export control restrictions, and other economic measures against Russia. And this "causes huge damage not only to the Russian economy, but also to Russia's ability to wage war against Ukraine."

Price also noted that previous systemic steps have already led to concrete results. In particular, Russia is forced to seek military assistance from "non-traditional partners" such as Iran and the DPRK.

At the same time, he said, the United States continues to seek additional measures within its existing authority to increase pressure on Russia.

In this regard, Price noted that the Administration is taking into account the concerns of Congress, humanitarian organizations, international partners and stakeholders about the likely consequences of recognizing Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism. At the same time, mechanisms are being identified that will allow for additional accountability against Russia.