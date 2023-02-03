More than 919 children were injured as result of armed aggression of Russian Federation in Ukraine

More than 1,378 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. As of the morning of February 3, 2023, the official number of child victims per day has not changed - 459. The number of injured has increased - more than 919.

This is reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

As noted, these numbers are not final. Work on their installation in places of hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories, continues.

"Children were most affected in the Donetsk region - 442, Kharkiv region - 270, Kyiv region - 123, Kherson region - 86, Zaporizhia region - 84, Mykolaiv region - 83, Chernihiv region - 68, Luhansk region - 66, Dnipropetrovsk region - 63," the message says.

Thus, on February 2, a 5-year-old boy was wounded in the city of Kherson as a result of enemy shelling.

In addition, it is reported that 3,126 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. 337 of them were completely destroyed.

