Russia forcibly removed more than 14,000 children from Ukraine, - USA to OSCE

The invaders forcibly took more than 14,000 children to Russia from the Ukrainian territories temporarily seized after February 24.

This was stated by Michael Carpenter, the permanent representative of the USA to this organization, during the meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Russia's war of aggression continues to bring pain and suffering to the most vulnerable sections of Ukraine's population, including children. According to reports, the Kremlin's puppet government has forcibly deported or otherwise relocated more than 14,000 children to Russia," he said.

The American ambassador recalled how the "governor" of Sevastopol, appointed by Russia, recently stated that Moscow allocated almost $100,000 for the construction of facilities in the occupied Crimea to accommodate more than 400 deported children. Also, on the Russian website "Adoption in the Moscow Region" photos of 14 children taken from the Kherson region were published.

"The authorities of the Russian Federation primarily seek to eliminate all manifestations of Ukrainian national identity and turn all Ukrainians into loyal subjects of the Russian empire," Carpenter emphasized.

He added that the United States will continue to work with Ukraine and international partners to bring to justice all persons involved in crimes committed in Ukraine.