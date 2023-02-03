Situation with electricity is gradually improving, - Ministry of Energy

As of February 3, the deficit of electric power in Ukraine is decreasing.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

"On Friday, February 3, 2023, thanks to the measures taken, as well as metrological conditions, the situation with electricity supply continues to improve. Thus, the expected deficit of electric power at the evening maximum will be about 17.5% of the need," the message says.

The department noted that the most difficult situation with power outages is observed in Donetsk, Kherson and Kharkiv regions. Kirovohrad, Volyn, and Vinnytsia regions have the largest share of disconnected consumers due to a shortage of generating capacity.