In military and political sphere, Turkey is unequivocally on side of Ukraine, and in trade matters it balances in direction of Russian Federation, - Kuleba

A strong, independent Ukraine within the borders of 1991 is strategically beneficial to Turkey.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, said this in an interview with BBC News Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"If we talk about Turkey, the situation is very complicated, but if we talk about it very simply: Turkey is a friend of Ukraine. In the military and political sphere, Turkey is definitely on the side of Ukraine. In matters of trade and anything where you can make money on the interstate equal, Turkey balances towards Russia," he explained.

Kuleba is convinced that a strong, independent Ukraine within the borders of 1991 is strategically beneficial to Turkey.

"I don't see a critical threat. The game is played by Ankara, this game is complex, multi-level, a game in which the Turkish presidential election is an important factor. But I don't see a critical threat to Ukraine's interests from Turkey," the foreign minister added.

