News Russian aggression against Ukraine
Germany will deliver 14 Leopard 2 A6 battle tanks to Ukraine

Germany will deliver 14 Leopard 2 A6 battle tanks to Ukraine.

This was reported in the Embassy of Germany in Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"Germany will deliver 14 Leopard 2 A6 battle tanks to Ukraine. In addition to the training of Ukrainian crews by the Bundeswehr, the package also includes logistics, ammunition, and maintenance," the message says.

Germany (1427) tank (1076) Ukraine (5798)
