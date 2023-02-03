Germany will deliver 14 Leopard 2 A6 battle tanks to Ukraine.

This was reported in the Embassy of Germany in Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"Germany will deliver 14 Leopard 2 A6 battle tanks to Ukraine. In addition to the training of Ukrainian crews by the Bundeswehr, the package also includes logistics, ammunition, and maintenance," the message says.

Read more: Belgium is negotiating with alternative seller of tanks for Ukraine, - Reuters