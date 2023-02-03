No powerful strike group of Russian troops spotted on border yet - State Border Guard Service

No powerful Russian strike group has yet been observed on the Russian-Ukrainian border.

Andriy Demchenko, a spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, said this in a telethon, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"Fortunately, no powerful strike group has been observed there (on the Russian-Ukrainian border - Ed.). However, the Russian Federation continues its terrorist actions, shelling the border of Ukraine on a daily basis - in Chernihiv, Sumy and part of Kharkiv regions," he informed.

Demchenko clarified that in January alone, border guards recorded more than 250 attacks on these territories by Russia from its territory.

Separately, the spokesperson said that when it comes to the Belarusian direction, Russia does not have the necessary strike force to carry out a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

He noted that, in general, border guards have not noticed the movement of either military equipment or personnel of either Russian or Belarusian units near our border.