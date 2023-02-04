Yesterday, Russians killed 2 civilians in Donetsk region, 14 people were injured, - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS

On February 3, the Russian military killed 2 residents in the Donetsk region: in Toretsk and Bakhmut

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET informs.

"On February 3, it became known about 2 residents in the Donetsk region were killed by Russians: in Toretsk and Bakhmut.

Another 14 people in the region were injured," the message reads.

Currently, it is impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.

