Yesterday, Russians killed 2 civilians in Donetsk region, 14 people were injured, - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS
On February 3, the Russian military killed 2 residents in the Donetsk region: in Toretsk and Bakhmut
This was announced by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET informs.
"On February 3, it became known about 2 residents in the Donetsk region were killed by Russians: in Toretsk and Bakhmut.
Another 14 people in the region were injured," the message reads.
Currently, it is impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.
