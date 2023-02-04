Electricity production increased, capacity deficit decreased, - "Ukrenergo"

Electricity consumption decreased compared to the working day, and production at thermal power plants increased slightly. Accordingly, the power deficit decreased.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of "Ukrenergo".

As noted, one unit at the thermal power plant was out of repair. Also, thanks to the restoration of the transformer equipment at the "Ukrenergo" substation, another unit at one of the power plants was put into operation.

At the same time, the available volume of generated electricity is insufficient to cover the full consumption. The power deficit persists.

"The produced electricity is distributed to support the processes necessary for the operation of energy and critical infrastructure (water canals, boiler houses, hospitals), as well as to cover the needs of industry and the population. Network restrictions are maintained in the Odesa region," the message says.

"The reason for the shortage is that power plants (generating facilities) and the high-voltage network were damaged as a result of Russian missile and drone attacks. 13 missile and 15 drone attacks caused significant damage to high-voltage network facilities and power plants," the company reminds.

It is also noted that consumption limits have been set for all oblenergos. Each regional energy company in its region draws up schedules of planned hourly outages, which should ensure the consumption of the region at the level of the proven limit. Exceeding the limits leads to emergency situations in the power system. Therefore, emergency shutdowns are used to prevent them.