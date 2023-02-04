ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4686 visitors online
News
1 265 7

Zelensky and Sunak discussed support for Ukraine

зеленський,сунак

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky discussed support for Ukraine with Prime Minister of Great Britain Rishi Sunak.

The head of state announced this on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.

"In a conversation with Rishi Sunak, he thanked for the start of training of the Ukrainian crews on the Challenger. They also talked about the further expansion of the capabilities of the Ukrainian army, all-round support for Ukraine in the short and long term. He emphasized separately: representatives of the aggressor have no place at the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024" - it is said in the post.

Speaking with @RishiSunak I thanked for start training ua crews on Challengers. We talked about further expanding the capabilities of the ua army, all-round support for Ukraine in the short & long term. I emphasized: representatives of the aggressor have no place at @Paris2024

— Volodymyr Zelenskyy (@ZelenskyyUa) February 4, 2023

Author: 

UK (1173) Zelenskyi (6355) aid (2355) Rishi Sunak (82)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 