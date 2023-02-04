Zelensky and Sunak discussed support for Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky discussed support for Ukraine with Prime Minister of Great Britain Rishi Sunak.

The head of state announced this on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.

"In a conversation with Rishi Sunak, he thanked for the start of training of the Ukrainian crews on the Challenger. They also talked about the further expansion of the capabilities of the Ukrainian army, all-round support for Ukraine in the short and long term. He emphasized separately: representatives of the aggressor have no place at the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024" - it is said in the post.