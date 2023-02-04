China supplies Russia with technology to wage war in Ukraine, - Wall Street Journal

China provides the technology needed by the Russian military to wage war in Ukraine, despite international sanctions and export controls.

The Wall Street Journal writes about this with reference to a review of Russian customs data, Сensor.NET reports with reference to Euro Integration.

While Russia is able to meet most of its basic military needs domestically, it relies heavily on imports of dual-use technologies, such as semiconductors, that are essential for modern warfare

Western officials have said their campaign of economic pressure, launched last February, will undermine Moscow's military machine as it targets exports to Russia of computer chips, infrared cameras and radar equipment.

But customs and corporate records show that Russia can still import these technologies through countries that have not joined U.S. efforts to cut Moscow off from global markets.

Customs records show that Chinese state defense companies supply navigation equipment, jamming technology and fighter jet parts to sanctioned Russian state defense companies.

These are just some of the tens of thousands of shipments of dual-use goods -- products that have both commercial and military uses -- that Russia has imported since its invasion last year, according to customs documents provided by C4ADS, a Washington-based nonprofit that specializes in identifying threats to national security. safety Most of the dual-use shipments came from China, the data show.

Records seen by the WSJ show that Chinese companies -- both state-owned and private -- are the dominant exporters of dual-use goods that U.S. officials say are of particular concern.

The WSJ analyzed more than 84,000 shipments registered by Russian customs in the period since the West began a campaign of economic pressure focused on goods that the Biden administration has described as critical to the Russian military.

"The claim that China is providing 'assistance' to Russia has no factual basis, but is purely speculative and deliberately inflated," Liu Pengyu, a spokesman for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, said in a WSJ commentary. Liu reiterated Beijing's longstanding position that China opposes what it calls unilateral sanctions that have no basis under international law.

China's support for Russia, which is waging war against Ukraine, was to be discussed during a visit by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to Beijing this weekend. That trip was postponed indefinitely on Friday after the Pentagon said it had tracked a Chinese reconnaissance balloon over the continental US earlier in the week.