Canada sends first Leopard 2 tank to Ukraine. VIDEO

Canada has shipped its first Leopard 2 tank to Ukraine. It was loaded onto a C-17 military transport aircraft.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Twitter of Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand.

"Combat tanks are on their way to help Ukraine," the statement reads.

