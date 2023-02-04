ENG
Canada (327) tank (1039)

Canada sends first Leopard 2 tank to Ukraine. VIDEO

Canada has shipped its first Leopard 2 tank to Ukraine. It was loaded onto a C-17 military transport aircraft.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Twitter of Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand.

"Combat tanks are on their way to help Ukraine," the statement reads.

Read more: Canada and 6 EU countries agree to supply spare parts and ammunition for Leopard-2 tanks provided to Ukraine

Battle tanks are on their way to help Ukraine.

The first Canadian Leopard 2 is en route.

Canada's support for Ukraine is unwavering. pic.twitter.com/gnkOC50yKk

— Anita Anand (@AnitaAnandMP) February 4, 2023

