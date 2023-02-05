Stabilization shutdowns are being partially introduced in Kyiv and region, - DTEK

On February 5, electricity supply will be limited in part of the Holosiivsky, Solomiansky, and Pechersky districts, as well as the Left Bank of the capital. In the Kyiv region, the restrictions will be applied in the Kyiv-Sviatoshyn district.

This was reported by DTEK, Censor.NET reports.

"According to the command of Ukrenergo, the electricity supply will be limited in part of the Holosiivsky, Solomyansky, and Pechersky districts, as well as in the Left Bank of the capital. In the Kyiv region, the restrictions will be applied in the Kyiv-Sviatoshynskyi district.

This will avoid accidents due to equipment overload.

Due to the accident, there is also a temporary absence of light in the Fastiv and Vasylkiv districts of the Kyiv region," the message reads.

Read more: Situation with electricity is gradually improving, - Ministry of Energy

Also remind, the day before it was reported that on February 5, Kyiv, Kyiv region and Dnipropetrovsk region will have no electricity restrictions until 04:00 p.m.