Front line should be under fire of DPICM and ATACMS, - Zaluzhny’s American adviser Rice

International partners should increase the amount of fire aid for Ukraine, so that the war started by Russia does not go into a long-term phase.

Dan Rice, special adviser to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, stated this in an interview with Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports.

"It (the war. - Ed.) is already bogged down in an artillery duel, it is a war of attrition. That is why the West must immediately increase the amount of fire support, mainly from DPICM and ATACMS. As long as the Russian front line exists in Ukraine, it must be under fire pressure the deadliest conventional weapons that the West can provide. And that's DPICM and ATACMS," he said.

According to Rice, the West has already provided Ukraine with a million high-explosive shells. They destroyed about 50,000 Russians. Yes, one killed for every 20 shells.

He believes that when DPICM is used against the Russians, with the presence of qualified adjusters-drone operators and experienced Ukrainian gunners, each projectile will kill several occupiers. According to him, such a proportional increase in mortality more than justifies any compromises in this regard.

A DPICM is an artillery shell or surface-to-surface missile warhead that is detonated at an optimal height and distance from the target to distribute the submunitions densely over the surrounding area.

ATACMS is an American operational-tactical missile complex with a ballistic missile. It can hit targets at a distance of 165 to 300 km.