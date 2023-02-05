7 345 76
Ukraine will receive planes, question is simply - which ones, - Reznikov
Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that the partners will provide Ukraine with aircraft.
He said this during a press conference, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.
"Today, in terms of receiving weapons, we received everything, only planes remained. I can add to your optimism - there will be planes too, the question is simply - which ones," Reznikov noted.
He noted that Ukraine's partners constantly hear about the need for aircraft, as it is also part of air defense.
According to him, Ukraine can get both F-16 and other aircraft.
