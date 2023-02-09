Russian offensive has begun in Luhansk region, but Ukrainian forces are preventing enemy from making significant progress, - ISW

The pace of Russian operations along the Svatove-Kreminna line in the west of the Luhansk region has increased over the past week.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine, this is stated in the report of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Analysts note that geolocation footage of the fighting confirms the movement of the invaders to the northwest of Svatovo. The military command of the Russian Federation fully involved parts of several divisions in offensive actions on this part of the front line.

"Subunits of the regiments of the 144th and 3rd motorized rifle divisions (20th combined arms army) and the 90th tank division regiment, supported by units of the 76th Airborne Division and unspecified units of the Southern Military District, are conducting offensive operations along the entire Svatove-Kreminna line," the report says.

The ISW informs that relevant facts indicate that the Russian offensive has begun, while Ukrainian forces are preventing the enemy from making significant progress.

Experts explain that the occupiers in the Luhansk region are trying to intercept the initiative. This may lead to their final culmination on the Svatove-Kreminna line without achieving the goals of capturing the entire Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

"This culmination will give the Ukrainian forces a window of opportunity that can be used in their own counteroffensive," the Institute for the Study of War added.

