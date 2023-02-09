Portugal has no "red lines" in matter of providing fighter jets to Ukraine, - Prime Minister Сosta

Prime Minister of Portugal Antonio Сosta stated before the EU summit that his country has no "red lines" regarding the provision of fighter jets to Ukraine. However, he warned that his country does not have the means to give up its planes.

This is reported by "Euro Integration" with reference to CNN, Censor.NET informs.

"This is not a red line," Сosta said.

The country has 27 F-16 AM fighter jets in service, but Portugal is already bound by several commitments to NATO.

"This is an area where we simply do not have the opportunity [to help Ukraine], given that all the means we have are directed at missions that we cannot do without," he said.

The prime minister also noted that Portugal has been doing everything possible to support Ukraine since the start of the war, highlighting its recent commitment to send three of its Leopard 2 tanks.

Сosta added that supplies to Ukraine have the ultimate goal of achieving peace, but only on Ukrainian terms.

"War is a means to achieve peace, and this war, it should be reminded, was not started by Ukraine, Ukraine is a victim of war. The moment, the conditions of peace can only be determined by Ukraine," Сosta added.