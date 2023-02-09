Ukraine’s intelligence intercepted plans of Russian Federation to seize power in Moldova, - Zelensky

Ukrainian intelligence intercepted the Kremlin’s plans to take control of Moldova, and President Zelensky immediately passed all the information to his colleague, President Maia Sandu.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Euro Integration.

"Recently, I spoke with the President of Moldova, Mrs. Sandu, and informed her about what our intelligence managed to intercept: a detailed Russian plan to destroy the political situation in Moldova. A Russian document that shows who, when and as a result of which actions are going to break Moldova, the democratic order of this country and establish control over it," the head of state said at the EU summit in Brussels.

He noted that he did not hesitate for a single moment to warn Moldova about these threats in order to protect it.

"We don't know if Moscow was ordered to act according to this plan against Moldova. But we saw what they were going to do. We recognized in this exactly what they were already trying to do against Ukraine, against other states, in particular in Europe. Nothing new," the president said.

According to Zelensky, the Russian regime has only one desire - to destroy the freedom of Europe.