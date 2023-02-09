ENG
Destruction of first new Russian armored personnel carrier "Terminator". VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed the latest Russian tank support vehicle "Terminator".

As Censor.NET reports, this is the first recorded destruction of such an armored vehicle. In a video posted on social networks, the "Terminator" explodes after an artillery attack on it.

For reference: BMPT "Terminator" is a Russian fire support combat vehicle. A combat vehicle intended for operation as part of tank formations with the aim of destroying the enemy's anti-tank means - for the effective destruction of manpower that has grenade launchers, anti-tank complexes, small arms; it is possible to hit tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, howitzers, howitzers and other highly protected targets on the move and from the spot. Development of BMPT "Terminator" ended at the end of 2006.

