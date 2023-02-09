Russian missile blitzkrieg failed, - Defense Intelligence

The Russian missile blitzkrieg has failed, but the enemy will continue to strike.

Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, stated this in an interview on the broadcast of the Yedyni Novyny telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"The missile blitzkrieg has already lost its meaning because the Ukrainian energy system survived despite huge losses. Ukrainian society has rallied even more..., Ukrainian resistance has not broken, Ukrainian energy workers are repairing everything in an emergency situation, and the whole world is helping us with equipment and generators, that's why we will persevere. We see that spring is soon. That's why the missile blitzkrieg failed," he said.

At the same time, Yusov noted that Russia will continue to carry out terrorist attacks "because they don't have many other methods left."

"Another thing is that the number of high-precision missile weapons they have is rapidly decreasing, and they do not have the opportunity to replenish from the shop to the front in the appropriate quantities. That is why we do not see frequent shelling. The number, intensity, and intervals between shelling are changing. But there are still a lot of them missiles and a lot of outdated missile weapons. The S-300 has a lot of missiles. This means that our frontline cities remain under serious threat," said the representative of the Defense Intelligence.

According to the intelligence officer, the Ukrainians should not only shoot down Russian missiles, but also destroy their launchers.