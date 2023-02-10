ENG
Occupiers deported more than 16,200 children from Ukraine. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russians have deported 16,207 children from Ukraine.

This was reported in the Office of the Ombudsman, Censor.NET reports.

"According to the data of the state child search portal "Children of War", as of February 10, 2023 (in Ukraine, they are considered - ed.): missing - 346 (children - ed.), deported - 16,207, found - 9,627, 307 - returned," the message says.

