US shoots down "unidentified flying object" near Alaska

Over past 24 hours, U.S. military has tracked and eventually shot down an unidentified object flying at high altitude in airspace near Alaska region.

This was stated at a briefing on Friday by the White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby, informs Censor.NЕТ with reference to "European Truth".

"The object was flying at an altitude of 40,000 feet (12,000 meters) and posed a reasonable threat to civil aviation safety. Out of an abundance of caution and on the recommendation of the Pentagon, President Biden ordered the military to shoot down the object, which they did," he said.

A White House spokesman clarified that the object was shot down by fighters from the US Northern Command. Its remains fell near US territorial waters. Kirby did not provide any other information, including who exactly owns the object and how it ended up in US airspace.

This is the second case of a flying object being shot down in US airspace in recent weeks.