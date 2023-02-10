Drone hits energy facility in Kryvyi Rih district - OC "South"

On February 10, evening, an enemy drone hit an energy infrastructure facility in Kryvyi Rih district, Dnipro region.

Natalia Gumenyuk, head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, clarified information about the downed "Shaheds" during a telethon: two drones were shot down over the sea on the approach to Odesa region, and another three drones on the approach to Mykolaiv region, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to LeagueBusinessInform.

In the Kryvyi Rih sector, there was one hit on an energy infrastructure facility. Another drone in this direction was destroyed by air defense forces.

According to the preliminary data of the OC "South", there were no casualties.