Russians dropped 4 aerial bombs on Zmiiny at night, - OС "South"

The enemy continued to terrorize the Odesa region during the night. The territory of the region was attacked twice by aircraft.

This is reported by Censor.NET from reference to the Facebook page of the Operational Command "South".

"Trying to create panic among the population of the border areas with Moldova and unrecognized Transnistria, the Rashists directed 2 air-launched missiles at the critical infrastructure located there.

With two Su-24Ms, the enemy bombarded Zmiiny Island, dropping 4 aerial bombs.

And from the coastal missile complex from the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea, he used 3 Onyx anti-ship missiles, which hit the coastal zone.

There were no casualties or injuries," the report said.

Read more: Air Defense Forces shoot down 4 kamikaze drones in Odesa region - RMA