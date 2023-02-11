PMC "Wagner" recruited 1200 prisoners from occupied Crimea - General Staff

"Wagner", a private military company, recruited about 1,200 prisoners who were serving their sentences in temporarily occupied Crimea to participate in war against Ukraine.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported on Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff official Facebook page.

"In order to compensate for large-scale military losses, since the beginning of February this year, Russia has used about 1,200 people from the Russian private military company Wagner, who were recruited in prisons from the temporarily occupied territories of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea," the statement said.

