Russians strike at Kharkiv and region - Syniehubov

On Saturday, late evening, Russians strike at Kharkiv.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleg Syniehubov in Telegram, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Attention! Residents of Kharkiv and the region, the occupiers are striking again! Do not ignore the alarms. Stay in shelters!" he said.

An air alert has been announced in the region.

Earlier, Suspilne reported that an explosion had occurred in Kharkiv.

