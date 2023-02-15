Russians withdrew 97% of their army to Ukraine, - Wallace

Russia used 97% of its army to "pierce" Ukraine’s defenses.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the BBC, this was stated by the Minister of Defense of Great Britain, Ben Wallace.

According to him, the offensive strategy of the Russian Federation provided for the maximum concentration of efforts with the aim of "piercing" the defense of Ukraine.

At the same time, added Wallace, "we just saw an attempt to advance."

"This has come at a huge cost to the Russian army. We now estimate that 97% of the Russian army - the entire Russian army - is in Ukraine," the defense minister added.

