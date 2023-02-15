Russia keeps "quite powerful" group in Zaporizhzhia direction - OC "South"

Russia holds a "quite powerful" grouping in the Zaporizhzhia direction, said Natalia Humeniuk, head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces.

"We understand that they keep a quite powerful grouping in the Zaporizhzhia direction, as they see the prospects for the development of events as the closest. They are on the defense, they are strengthening their positions. They are not taking any active actions at the moment," she said on the air of the national telethon, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Radio Svobodа.





According to her, there is no critical increase in the Russian grouping in the southern sector, but maneuvering continues.

"In the Kherson direction, they are avoiding return fire, so they are looking for positions that will allow them to hit the coastal settlements of the Right Bank, but be more or less remote and protected from return fire. They are keeping their distance. We are trying to push them back so that their fire is directed into the water," added Humeniuk.

