Another 101 Ukrainians were released from captivity, SSU exclusive video. VIDEO

The Security Service of Ukraine showed exclusive footage of the prisoner exchange that took place on Thursday, February 16.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press center.

"Another 101 Ukrainians were released from captivity. This is the result of the work of the Joint Center for the Coordination of the Search and Release of Prisoners of War, which implemented the decision of the Coordination Headquarters on the Treatment of Prisoners of War," the message reads.

Read more: Enemy is trying to advance in Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk directions, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine