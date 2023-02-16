ENG
Russian offensive has already begun, - Zelensky

The predicted spring offensive of Russian troops in Ukraine has already begun.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in an іnterview with ВВС.

"Russian attacks are already taking place from several directions," the President said. He emphasized that Ukrainian forces could continue to resist Russia's offensive until they can launch their own counteroffensive.

Zelensky repeated his calls for increased military assistance to Ukraine from the West. "Of course, modern weapons accelerate peace. Weapons are the only language that Russia understands," Zelensky explained.

