US has warned China against helping Russia with weapons

The Vice President of the United States of America, Kamala Harris, warned China against helping Russia with lethal weapons that could be used by it in the war against Ukraine.

She said this during a speech at the Munich Security Conference, Censor.NET reports with reference to UNIAN.

According to Harris, the US is concerned about the deepening of cooperation between the Russian Federation and China over the past year.

"We see states like North Korea and Iran sending weapons to support Russia's brutal war. We are also concerned that Beijing has deepened its relations with Moscow since the war began. Any moves by China to provide lethal support to Russia will only reward aggression, continue killings and will further undermine the rules-based international order," Harris said.

At the same time, she emphasized that Washington will resolutely continue to support Ukraine. "And we'll do it as long as it takes," Harris said.

Read more: Incidents with balloons - consequences of espionage actions of China and Russia, - Stoltenberg