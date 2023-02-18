Against background of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, NATO will strengthen its eastern and southern flanks, - Blinken

The North Atlantic Alliance will defend every inch of its territory under the threat from Russia and strengthen not only its flanks in the east, but also in the south.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said this on Saturday during a speech at the Munich Security Conference, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"If you look at the decisions made at the last summits, as well as the deployment of additional forces and capabilities in the countries of the eastern flank, we are working to ensure that all these countries can feel safe," the head of American diplomacy emphasized. He recalled the assurances that President Biden has repeatedly made public that the United States, together with its allies, will defend every square inch of NATO territory. And these guarantees matter, Blinken stressed.

According to him, this issue will be one of the main topics at the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius.

"One of the issues we will consider is the next steps we need to take to strengthen the eastern flank and, for that matter, the southern flank as well," the US secretary of state said.

The irony of the situation, according to Blinken, is that Putin mistakenly thinks that NATO has plans that threaten Russia, and that the Alliance seems to want to carry out aggression against the Russian Federation.

"This has never happened, it will never happen again. But thanks to his (Putin. - Ed.) actions, NATO has significantly strengthened," the US Secretary of State emphasized.

We will remind you that on February 17-18, a meeting of leading politicians of Europe and the world is taking place in Germany as part of the Munich Security Conference, which is dedicated to the most pressing problems of European and world security.