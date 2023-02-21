Enemy is shelling Kherson from "Hrad", - RMA
There are explosions in Kherson, the city is under enemy fire.
This was announced by the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET informs.
"Kherson is under fire. Presumably, shelled from "Hrad". About 20 explosions," the message says.
