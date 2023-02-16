Russian shell killed 70-year-old resident of Kherson, RMA. VIDEO

A 70-year-old woman was killed as a result of shelling of Kherson by the Russian occupiers.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the RMA press service.

"Today, a Russian projectile killed a 70-year-old resident of Kherson right in the middle of the street. The woman was peacefully walking through her hometown... Employees of a nearby store told about the terrible event.

Read more: Bakhmut is main direction of Russian attack on eastern front - OC "East"



There is not a single surviving piece of glass in the shop building, people are excited and scared. When they left the premises, they saw the bloody body of an elderly Kherson woman on the sidewalk, who had suffered a fatal abdominal injury. The doctors who arrived at the scene could not help her," the report said.