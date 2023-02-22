There are no ships with "Kalibrs" in Black Sea, - OC "South"

Currently, there are no missile carriers of the Russian occupying forces in the Black Sea. The weather at sea is stormy.

Natalia Humeniuk, the head of the press center of the security and defense forces of the OC "South", announced this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to Hromadske Radio.

"Currently, the situation at sea remains stable, no missile carriers have been recorded on combat duty," Humeniuk said.

At the same time, she reminded that the occupiers can take such ships to sea in a short period.

"But I always remind you that 2-3 hours are enough to enter the combat course, and it can happen at any time.

Enemy ships are at base points and are being equipped. Currently, the weather is stormy, it is not very conducive to the presence of a ship group in the open sea, but it is not critical that they do not appear there. Therefore, it is necessary to pay attention to this threat and understand that they can be used very quickly."